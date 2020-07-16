Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the launch of United Nations postage stamps to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, in New York today:

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted global interconnectedness. No society has been spared. No economy has gone unscathed.

We are all in this together. To further highlight that message, the United Nations is issuing postage stamps that convey six key public health messages:

Wash your hands.

Practice social distancing.

Recognize the symptoms.

Beware of myths.

Be kind to each other.

Show solidarity.

The stamps also pay tribute to the health care workers and essential frontline responders around the world. These dedicated professionals inspire us all — and we stand with them all during these difficult times.

Some of the proceeds from the stamps will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to help the World Health Organization (WHO) in its critical work.

Let us all work together to overcome the crisis and recover better.