The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attack by alleged Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation (3R) armed elements on a United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) convoy in Gedze, Nana-Mambere prefecture, in the north-west of the country. A peacekeeper from Rwanda was killed and two others were wounded.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the victim, as well as to the people and Government of Rwanda. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Central African Republic authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

The Secretary-General reaffirms that the United Nations will continue to support national efforts to advance peace and stability in the Central African Republic, working closely with the country’s international partners.