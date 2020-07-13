Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message at the launch of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2020 report, in New York today:

This year’s State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report sends a sobering message. In much of the world, hunger remains deeply entrenched and is rising. Countries continue to grapple with malnutrition in all its forms, including the growing burden of obesity.

The COVID-19 pandemic is making things even worse. Many more people could slip into hunger this year. We cannot let this happen.

The report is clear: If the current trend continues, we will not achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 — zero hunger — by 2030.

The transformation can begin now. Investments in COVID-19 response and recovery need to help deliver on our longer-term goal of a more inclusive and sustainable world.

We must make food systems more sustainable, resilient and inclusive — for people and planet. This is why I am convening a Food Systems Summit next year. We must make healthy diets affordable and accessible for everyone.