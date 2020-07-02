Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Cooperatives, observed on 4 July:

The COVID-19 pandemic and climate emergency have both revealed the fragility of our societies and our planet. These dual crises are disproportionately affecting the world’s most vulnerable countries and people, and deepening many social and economic rifts. They also make clear the need to strengthen global cooperation and solidarity.

This year’s observance of the International Day of Cooperatives highlights the contribution that cooperatives are making in addressing these challenges, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and forging a path towards an inclusive and equitable future.

Rooted in principles of care for the community, democratic self-governance, the promotion of decent jobs and protection of the environment, cooperatives are well placed to help accelerate action on our commitments. Cooperatives and other social and solidarity economy enterprises can also point the way towards resilience in times of crisis.

May this International Day serve as a reminder of the important role of cooperatives in promoting solidarity at this time of extraordinary test for the human family.