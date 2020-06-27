Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the Global Goal: Unite for Our Future Campaign, in New York today:

The COVID-19 pandemic is the quintessential global challenge, affecting every person, every economy and every corner of the globe. The United Nations is mobilizing to save lives, ease suffering and recover better, with a special focus on the world’s most vulnerable people and countries.

More than ever, we need the World Health Organization (WHO), global unity and partnerships, like the one between the European Commission and Global Citizen, to ensure that new COVID-19 diagnostics, therapeutics and a people’s vaccine are safe, effective and affordable. Most importantly, they need to be fully funded and immediately accessible to all. No one is safe until everyone is safe. This will be a test of our values and humanity. Thank you.