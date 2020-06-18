Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for United Nations Public Service Day, observed on 23 June:

As the world continues to grapple with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, public servants have been on the front lines of the crisis response.

They are the nurses, doctors and paramedics who provide life-saving care; the sanitation workers who disinfect and clean public spaces; the transportation workers who keep busses and trains running; the teachers who educate our children both on- and offline; and the public health officials, data managers and statisticians who provide vital and reliable information on the transmission and prevention of the disease.

Many of these dedicated individuals have carried out their work in dangerous conditions, with high human interaction and without access to personal protective equipment. And some have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the process.

Today, as we honour these essential workers and so many more, we must also reflect on how to better protect, recognize and invest in their well-being as we build back better, together.

And I say directly to these inspiring public servants: We are all deeply indebted to you for your remarkable acts of service to humankind. Thank you.