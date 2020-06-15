The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attacks in Monguno and Nganzai local Government areas in Borno State, which took place on 13 June and killed dozens of civilians, injured several others and damaged a major humanitarian facility.

The Secretary-General conveys his condolences to the families of the victims, the people and Government of Nigeria, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He reiterates the need to protect civilians and humanitarian personnel, assets and facilities at all times, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The Secretary-General further reaffirms the United Nations continued solidarity with the Government and people of Nigeria in their efforts to fight terrorism and violent extremism.