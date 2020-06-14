The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns yesterday’s attack against a convoy of the United Nations Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) travelling between Tessalit and Gao, in which two Egyptian peacekeepers lost their lives.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the bereaved families, as well as to the Government and people of Egypt.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort identifying and bringing to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

The Secretary-General reaffirms that such cowardly acts will not deter the United Nations from its resolve to continue supporting the people and Government of Mali in their pursuit of peace and stability.