The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General offers condolences to the Government and people of Burundi on the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza of Burundi. He also extends sympathy to the members of the President’s family.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the willingness of the United Nations to support the Government and people of Burundi as they face the COVID-19 pandemic and in their continuing efforts to create a stable, prosperous and peaceful future for all the country’s citizens.