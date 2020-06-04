The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General looks forward to continued close cooperation of the United Nations with the countries and institutions of the Central American Integration System (SICA) to address the profound socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on food security, human mobility, gender violence and climate change.

SICA remains an important framework for regional collaboration at a time when integration is more necessary than ever to respond to the emergency and recover better.