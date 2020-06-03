Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on World Environment Day, observed on 5 June:

Nature is sending us a clear message. We are harming the natural world — to our own detriment.

Habitat degradation and biodiversity loss are accelerating. Climate disruption is getting worse. Fires, floods, droughts and superstorms are more frequent and damaging. Oceans are heating and acidifying, destroying coral ecosystems. And now, a new coronavirus is raging, undermining health and livelihoods.

To care for humanity, we must care for nature. We need our entire global community to change course.

Let’s rethink what we buy and use. Adopt sustainable habits, farming and business models. Safeguard remaining wild spaces and wildlife. And commit to a green and resilient future.

As we work to build back better, let’s put nature where it belongs — at the heart of our decision-making.

On this World Environment Day, it’s time for nature.