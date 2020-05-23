  1. Home
Secretary-General Welcomes Announced Ceasefire in Afghanistan

Press Release
SG/SM/20096
23 May 2020

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement by the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban of a ceasefire to enable the Afghan people to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday in peace.

The Secretary-General urges all parties concerned to seize this opportunity and embrace an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.  Only a peace settlement can bring an end to the suffering in Afghanistan.  The United Nations is committed to supporting the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavour.

