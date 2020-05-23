  1. Home
  2. Secretary-General Saddened by Deadly Cyclone Amphan in India, Bangladesh, Commends First Responders’ Efforts to Meet Immediate Needs

Secretary-General Saddened by Deadly Cyclone Amphan in India, Bangladesh, Commends First Responders’ Efforts to Meet Immediate Needs

Press Release
SG/SM/20095
23 May 2020

Secretary-General Saddened by Deadly Cyclone Amphan in India, Bangladesh, Commends First Responders’ Efforts to Meet Immediate Needs

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened by the loss of lives and destruction as a result of Cyclone Amphan in India and Bangladesh.  He extends his deep condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and wishes those injured and affected by the disaster a speedy recovery.

The Secretary-General commends the Governments, first responders and communities for their pre-emptive work to make people safe ahead of the storm and to meet their immediate needs afterwards.  The United Nations stands ready to support these efforts.

The Secretary-General expresses solidarity with the people of India and Bangladesh as they face the impact of a devastating cyclone while also responding to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India, Bangladesh
For information media. Not an official record.