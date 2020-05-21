Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the seventy-sixth session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), in New York today:

My greetings to all those gathered for this seventy-sixth session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

You come together as our world faces the greatest test in generations: the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people and communities are suffering, both from the disease and from economic and social losses.

Governments and leaders are grappling with a wide range of challenges that risk recent progress in the Asia Pacific region and around the world. Many ESCAP members are charting a solid course towards COVID-19 solutions, but millions in the region remain highly vulnerable and at risk.

I am strongly convinced that we have an opportunity to build back better on the foundations of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. That means forging common solutions to the climate crisis, economic and social inequalities, new forms of violence, and rapid changes in technology and demography.

We can rescue our planet and build a better world for all. Let’s work together to do just that. Thank you.