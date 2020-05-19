Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on the International Day for Biological Diversity, observed on 22 May:

This year’s message for the International Day for Biological Diversity is clear.

Our solutions are in nature. Preserving and sustainably managing biodiversity is necessary for mitigating climate disruption, guaranteeing water and food security and even preventing pandemics.

COVID-19 — which emanated from the wild — has shown how human health is intimately connected with our relationship to the natural world. As we encroach on nature and deplete vital habitats, increasing numbers of species are at risk. That includes humanity and the future we want.

As we seek to build back better from the current crisis, let us work together to preserve biodiversity so we can achieve our Sustainable Development Goals. That is how we will protect health and well-being for generations to come.