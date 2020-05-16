The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes today’s arrest of Félicien Kabuga, in Paris, who has been sought by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals since 2013 for genocide and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Rwanda in 1994.

Mr. Kabuga was the President of the Comité Provisoire of the Fonds de défense nationale (“National Defence Fund”) from about 25 April 1994 to July 1994 and President of the Comité d’Initiative of Radio Television Libre des Milles Collines (“RTLM”) during the time of the crimes for which he was indicted.

Mr. Kabuga’s apprehension sends a powerful message that those who are alleged to have committed such crimes cannot evade justice and will eventually be held accountable, even more than a quarter of a century later.

The Secretary-General commends the cooperation between the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals and the French authorities for the arrest of Mr. Kabuga. He further recalls that all States have an obligation to cooperate with the Mechanism in the location, arrest, detention, surrender and transfer of the accused persons still at large.

The Secretary-General's thoughts today are first and foremost with the victims of Mr. Kabuga’s alleged crimes, the victims of other serious international crimes, and their families. Ending impunity is essential for peace, security and justice.