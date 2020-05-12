The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the horrific attack today on a hospital in Kabul, which killed and wounded dozens of people, including women and children. He is also following with concern the escalation of violence in the country. Attacks claimed scores of lives in Balkh, Khost and Nangarhar Provinces.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Afghanistan. He reiterates that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and that hospitals, medical facilities and personnel have special protection under international humanitarian law. Those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable.

The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and Government of Afghanistan and remains committed to supporting an Afghan-led peace process that will end the conflict.