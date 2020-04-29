  1. Home
Secretary-General Strongly Condemns ‘Horrific’ Bombing of Market in Syria

29 April 2020

The following statement was issued by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the horrific bombing yesterday that struck a crowded market in Afrin, in northern Syria.  He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

The Secretary-General reiterates his calls for a complete and immediate ceasefire throughout Syria to enable comprehensive efforts to address COVID-19.  Those who violate international humanitarian and human rights law must be held accountable.

