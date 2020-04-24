The following statement was issued by the Spokesman for UN Secretary General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the decision by the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on 22 April to recognize Úmaro Sissoco Embaló as the winner of the December 2019 presidential election in Guinea-Bissau.

The Secretary-General encourages all Bissau-Guinean actors to work inclusively and constructively to implement relevant ECOWAS decisions, particularly regarding the appointment of a Prime Minister and formation of a new Government, in full compliance with the Constitution, and taking into account the results of the March 2019 legislative elections.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue to accompany Bissau-Guineans in their efforts to consolidate peace, democracy and sustainable development.