The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the 20 April attack in Rakhine state, Myanmar, on a World Health Organization (WHO) vehicle transporting COVID-19 surveillance samples, in which a WHO colleague suffered fatal injuries and a Government official was seriously wounded. The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes a swift recovery to the injured. He calls for a full and transparent investigation into the incident and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.