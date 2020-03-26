Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for World Autism Awareness Day, observed on 2 April:

On World Autism Awareness Day, we celebrate diversity and speak out against discrimination. In 2020, people with autism still face multiple barriers in the exercise of their rights and fundamental freedoms. They often lack access to education and employment and the necessary support to make autonomous decisions for their lives.

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities states that equal recognition before the law is an inherent right for all members of society, including people with autism. Making this right really means changing attitudes, fostering understanding and providing the tools that will empower people with autism.

The United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy launched last year is one manifestation of our commitment to achieving transformative and lasting change across all areas of our work. It provides a comprehensive road map to ensure that the United Nations system is fit for purpose in relation to disability inclusion, both at Headquarters and country levels.

On World Autism Awareness Day, let us uphold the core promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to leave no one behind, and reaffirm our commitment to equal opportunity, self-determination and full inclusion of all people with autism.