The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the attack today in Kabul on a Sikh-Hindu temple in which dozens of civilians were killed and injured. He expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General reiterates that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable.

The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of Afghanistan and will continue supporting efforts to bring peace to their country.