The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

Echoing his appeal yesterday to all warring parties across the globe for a ceasefire, the Secretary-General calls today on those fighting in Yemen to immediately cease hostilities, focus on reaching a negotiated political settlement and do everything possible to counter a potential outbreak of COVID‑19.

More than five years of conflict have devastated the lives of tens of millions of Yemenis. The current fighting in Al Jawf and Ma’rib threatens to further deepen human suffering.

The Secretary-General calls on the parties to work with his Special Envoy to achieve a nation‑wide de‑escalation; progress on economic and humanitarian measures that will alleviate suffering and build confidence; and the resumption of an inclusive, Yemeni-led political process.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that a political solution is the only way to a comprehensive and sustainable resolution of the conflict in Yemen.