The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of the Cabinet of South Sudan’s Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity. He commends the spirit of compromise and collaboration displayed by the parties which led to this important development. He encourages the South Sudanese parties and their leaders to make additional efforts to meet the 35 per cent quota for the representation of women throughout the peace process.

The Secretary-General calls upon the leaders of South Sudan to prioritize the implementation of transitional security arrangements, step up efforts to address intercommunal violence, fight impunity and focus on the delivery of essential services.

The Secretary-General reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to assist the parties in implementing the Agreement, in close coordination with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union.