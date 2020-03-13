  1. Home
  2. Concerned about Continuing Tensions in Guyana, Secretary-General Urges Political Leaders to Resolve Post-Election Disputes Peacefully

Concerned about Continuing Tensions in Guyana, Secretary-General Urges Political Leaders to Resolve Post-Election Disputes Peacefully

Press Release
SG/SM/20006
13 March 2020

Concerned about Continuing Tensions in Guyana, Secretary-General Urges Political Leaders to Resolve Post-Election Disputes Peacefully

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned about reports of continued tensions in Guyana following the general elections held on 2 March.

The Secretary-General welcomes the High-Level Mission of Heads of Government from CARICOM [Caribbean Community] countries, which visited Guyana from 11 to 12 March.  He encourages all stakeholders to continue their cooperation with CARICOM.

The Secretary-General urges all political leaders and their supporters to resolve any dispute over the results of the elections through constitutional and peaceful means.

Guyana
For information media. Not an official record.