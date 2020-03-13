The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned about reports of continued tensions in Guyana following the general elections held on 2 March.

The Secretary-General welcomes the High-Level Mission of Heads of Government from CARICOM [Caribbean Community] countries, which visited Guyana from 11 to 12 March. He encourages all stakeholders to continue their cooperation with CARICOM.

The Secretary-General urges all political leaders and their supporters to resolve any dispute over the results of the elections through constitutional and peaceful means.