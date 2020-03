The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack today in Khartoum on the convoy of the Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdalla Adam Hamdok.

The Secretary-General reiterates that such attacks are unacceptable and calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity and unwavering support of the United Nations to Sudan.