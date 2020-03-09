The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General strongly condemns the killing of a colleague serving with the United Nations stabilization mission in Ndélé, Central African Republic, allegedly by the Front Populaire pour la Renaissance de Centrafrique (FPRC) combatants. He expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the victim.

The Secretary‑General calls on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing to justice the perpetrators of this killing.

The Secretary-General reaffirms his support to the leadership and personnel of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), and commends their tireless efforts to protect civilians and stabilize the Central African Republic.