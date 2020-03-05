The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the States parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) on the fiftieth anniversary of the Treaty’s entry into force on 5 March 1970.

Throughout the past half century, the NPT has served as an essential pillar of international peace and security, and the heart of the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime. It has conferred tangible security benefits on all its States parties. Its unique status is based on its near‑universal membership, legally binding obligations on disarmament, verifiable non-proliferation safeguards regime and commitment to the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

At the 2020 Review Conference, States parties will evaluate the implementation of the Treaty’s provisions since 2015 and identify areas and means through which further progress can be made. The Secretary-General calls on States parties to make the most of this opportunity to strengthen international peace and security through the promotion of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and nuclear disarmament, as well as measures to strengthen implementation of the NPT and achieve its universality.