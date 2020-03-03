The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the exchange of notifications of fulfilment of domestic procedures between the parties to the Special Agreement between the Gabonese Republic and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

This exchange will allow for the entry into force of the Special Agreement, which was made possible through a United Nations mediation that lasted for over two decades.

The Secretary-General congratulates Equatorial Guinea and Gabon for agreeing to submit their long-standing border dispute to the International Court of Justice.