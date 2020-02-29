The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the indiscriminate bombing of several parts of Tripoli yesterday, including residential areas and Mitiga Airport.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that civilians must be protected at all times in line with international humanitarian law.

The Secretary-General calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, recalls the recently adopted Security Council resolution 2510 (2020) and urges its implementation.