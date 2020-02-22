The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the establishment of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) in South Sudan on 22 February 2020. He commends the parties for this significant achievement in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

The Secretary-General applauds regional and international efforts that contributed to this result. He calls on the members of the TGoNU to fully adhere to the letter and spirit of the Agreement, so that the people of South Sudan can finally realize the benefits of durable peace and stability they deserve.

The United Nations stands ready, in close coordination with the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union, to assist the parties in implementing the Agreement.