The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the announced nationwide reduction of violence in Afghanistan, which is the result of talks between the United States and the Taliban, as well as consultations with the Government of Afghanistan. He hopes this critical step will lead to intra-Afghan negotiations and a comprehensive peace process.

The Secretary-General reiterates in particular the importance of an inclusive Afghan-led peace process with the meaningful participation of women and youth. To be durable, any settlement must uphold the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all citizens and safeguard the gains made on the human rights of women. The United Nations remains committed to supporting the Government and people of Afghanistan.