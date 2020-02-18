The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is alarmed by the rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in north-west Syria and the tragic suffering of civilians.

The ongoing offensive has displaced almost 900,000 civilians since 1 December 2019, often multiple times. Hundreds have been killed during the same time period. Young children are dying from the cold. Hostilities are now approaching densely populated areas. People are on the move in freezing temperatures in search of safety, which has become ever more difficult.

The Secretary-General calls for an immediate ceasefire. International humanitarian law must be upheld. There is no military solution. The only path to stability is a credible and inclusive United Nations-facilitated political solution pursuant to Security Council resolution 2254 (2015).