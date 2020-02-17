The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack that reportedly targeted churchgoers in Pansi, in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, on 16 February 2020.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of those killed. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. He stresses that the perpetrators of this horrendous crime, and the series of others that have preceded it, must be brought to justice.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to support Burkina Faso in the fight against violent extremism and the achievement of sustainable peace and development.