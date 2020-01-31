Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ tribute on the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, in New York today:

Assalam alaikum.

Let me begin by extending my profound condolences to the royal family and the Government and people of Oman on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Sultan Qaboos led Oman for nearly half a century and transformed it into the remarkable country it is today. Throughout his reign, His Majesty earned the respect of his people and those far beyond. He prioritized cooperation and multilateralism, and led Oman to join the United Nations, the League of Arab States and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

With leadership and commitment, His Majesty worked to shape Oman as an active and responsible member of the international family. Under his watch, Oman remained largely immune from the tensions and troubles of the region. Indeed, His Majesty was well regarded for spreading messages of peace, understanding and coexistence far beyond his country’s borders.

Oman has consistently played a critical role in ensuring lines of communication and dialogue among disputing parties. And within his beloved country, His Majesty’s vision for Oman saw levels of education for women and men rise exponentially — with a manifold increase in schools, hospitals, roads and so much other infrastructure. Today, we remember and pay homage to the many roads he built — the road of dialogue, the road of understanding, the road of peace.

I extend my best wishes to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, who while grieving the death of his cousin, has taken over the leadership of Oman. I have every hope that Oman’s enduring contributions to regional and international diplomacy will continue, building on the legacy of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. The United Nations remains steadfast in supporting Oman’s continued efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

In this difficult time, I once again offer my deepest condolences on this heavy loss to the people of Oman, the region and far beyond.

Shukran.