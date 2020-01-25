Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, observed today:

Chun Jie Kuai Le! [春节快乐! Happy Lunar New Year!] Happy Lunar New Year!

I am pleased to send you my warmest greetings on this auspicious occasion.

2020 marks the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations and the beginning of a Decade of Action for the Sustainable Development Goals, our shared vision for people and planet.

At this time of turmoil and divisions, we must work together to find solutions to global challenges and to build a better future for all.

I thank China and the Chinese people for your support for the United Nations. I wish you all good health, happiness and success in this New Year.

Xie Xie! [谢谢! Thank You!]