The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned about increased tensions in Western Sahara as the Africa Eco Race is about to cross Guerguerat.

The Secretary-General calls on all actors to exercise maximum restraint and to defuse any tensions.

It is important to allow for regular civilian and commercial traffic to proceed and to refrain from any action that may constitute a change to the status quo of the Buffer Strip.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations commitment to support the parties to reach a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution to the conflict in Western Sahara in accordance with Security Council resolutions.