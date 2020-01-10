The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General has been informed of the issuance of a report by a congressional committee in Guatemala on the work of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG). The Commission, its personnel and dedicated public officials in the justice system, have made a decisive contribution towards eradicating corruption and impunity in Guatemala and strengthening its institutions, as recognized repeatedly by the Guatemalan authorities, human rights defenders and the international community.

The Commission was established by an agreement between the United Nations and Guatemala. The Secretary-General trusts that Guatemala will honour its international obligations, including with regard to the privileges and immunities of Commission international personnel, in accordance with international law.

The Secretary-General calls on the Guatemalan authorities to protect the rights and ensure the safety and security of former Commission staff, as well as justice operators and human rights defenders who work in support of the rule of law in Guatemala.