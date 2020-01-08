  1. Home
SG/SM/19932
8 January 2020

Stop Escalation, Exercise Maximum Restraint, Secretary-General Stresses in Passionate Appeal for Peace

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

On Monday, the Secretary-General made a passionate appeal for peace.  His message to world leaders was simple:  Stop escalation.  Exercise maximum restraint.  Restart dialogue.  Renew international cooperation.  This appeal remains as important today as it was on Monday.

For his part, the Secretary-General will continue his active engagement with relevant actors.  It is our common duty to make every effort to avoid a war in the Gulf that the world cannot afford.  We must not forget the terrible human suffering caused by war.  As always, ordinary people pay the highest price.

