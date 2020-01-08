The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

On Monday, the Secretary-General made a passionate appeal for peace. His message to world leaders was simple: Stop escalation. Exercise maximum restraint. Restart dialogue. Renew international cooperation. This appeal remains as important today as it was on Monday.

For his part, the Secretary-General will continue his active engagement with relevant actors. It is our common duty to make every effort to avoid a war in the Gulf that the world cannot afford. We must not forget the terrible human suffering caused by war. As always, ordinary people pay the highest price.