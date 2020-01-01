The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the statement of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which has indicated the end of a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests.

The Secretary-General very much hopes that the tests will not resume, in line with relevant Security Council resolutions. Non-proliferation remains a fundamental pillar of global nuclear security and must be preserved.

He once again expresses his support for the resumption of a dialogue that will lead to complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Diplomatic engagement is the only pathway to sustainable peace.