Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ New Year’s video message:

From here at the United Nations, I join you in welcoming the New Year.

We enter 2020 with uncertainty and insecurity all around. Persistent inequality and rising hatred. A warring world and a warming planet. Climate change is not only a long-term problem but a clear and present danger. We cannot afford to be the generation that fiddled while the planet burned.

But there is also hope. This year, my New Year’s message is to the greatest source of that hope: the world’s young people. From climate action to gender equality to social justice and human rights, your generation is on the front lines and in the headlines.

I am inspired by your passion and determination. You are rightly demanding a role in shaping the future. I am with you. The United Nations stands with you – and belongs to you.

Twenty-twenty marks the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations. We are launching a Decade of Action for the Sustainable Development Goals, our blueprint for fair globalization. This year, the world needs young people to keep speaking out. Keep thinking big. Keep pushing boundaries. And keep up the pressure.

I wish you peace and happiness in 2020.

Thank you.