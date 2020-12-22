Secretary-General Appoints Barrie Lynne Freeman of United States Deputy Special Representative, United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Barrie Lynne Freeman of the United States as his Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). She succeeds Christopher Coleman of the United States to whom the Secretary-General expresses his gratitude for his dedicated service with UNMIK.

Ms. Freeman brings to the position more than 30 years of wide-ranging experience in international peace and security. Since 2018, she has served as Deputy Head and Political Director in the Peacebuilding Support Office of the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs. She also brings valuable field experience as Chief of Staff, and before that, Director of Political Affairs, of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Prior to her work with the United Nations, Ms. Freeman served in senior positions at the National Democratic Institute, and with the United States Department of State, where she held multiple positions in Washington, D.C., and in Africa.

Ms. Freeman has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tulane University and completed master’s coursework at Georgetown University. She is fluent in English and French.