Secretary-General Appoints Michaela Friberg-Storey of Sweden United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan

On 1 November, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Michaela Friberg-Storey of Sweden as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Friberg-Storey brings over 20 years of experience working in peace, security and development to this position. Most recently, she has worked on strategic leadership of humanitarian operations and diplomacy for the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement through the Swedish Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). She also served as Head of the Security Sector Reform Division of the Agency for Peace, Security and Development of the Swedish Government and worked at the Security Policy Department of the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Under the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), Ms. Friberg-Storey also headed the Election Field Operations of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), held the position of Director of the European Union Integration Office, and served as the United Nations Special Envoy for Kosovo. She started her international career with Médecins Sans Frontières.

Ms. Friberg-Storey holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Stockholm University and completed a post-graduate master’s degree in humanitarian assistance at Uppsala University.