Secretary-General Appoints Gina Casar of Mexico Assistant Secretary-General of World Food Programme

On 23 September, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General Qu Dongyu announced the appointment of Gina Casar of Mexico as WFP Senior Adviser at the Assistant Secretary-General level.

Ms. Casar bring extensive experience to the position, having previously served as Associate Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Assistant Secretary-General and Controller in the United Nations Secretariat and Assistant Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer for WFP. Her experience also includes senior public sector positions in Mexico.

In her new assignment, she will be working as a Senior Adviser for Workplace Culture, where she will oversee WFP efforts to strengthen its people management through the leadership of related divisions.

Ms. Casar holds a degree in public accounting, as well as a master’s degree in business administration from Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo in Mexico.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1464-BIO/4586-DEV/3089 of 7 May 2014.