Secretary-General Appoints Arnaud Peral of France United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tunisia

On 14 September, UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Arnaud Peral of France as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Tunisia, with the host Government’s approval.

Mr. Peral brings more than 20 years of experience in sustainable development, democratic governance, gender equality, crisis prevention and management, conflict reduction and peacebuilding to his new role.

He most recently served as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ecuador after holding several leadership positions with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), including Country Director in Colombia, Deputy Resident Representative in Brazil and Mexico, Chief of Staff at the UNDP Regional Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean in New York and Programme Officer in Cuba.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Mr. Peral held managerial positions in the Government of France, including Cooperation Counsellor for Scientific and Technical Cooperation in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in the French Embassy in Cuba, Research Assistant at the Ministry of Environment and Research Assistant in public policy at the Ministry of Agriculture in Chile.

Mr. Peral holds a master’s degree in development economics from the Paris X Nanterre University and a bachelor’s degree in economic policy from the University Pierre Mendès France in Grenoble, France.