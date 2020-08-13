Secretary-General Appoints Sylvia Lopez-Ekra of Côte d’Ivoire United Nations Resident Coordinator in Morocco

On 10 August, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Sylvia Lopez-Ekra of Côte d’Ivoire as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Morocco, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Lopez-Ekra brings several years of experience in development work, including 18 years of service at the International Organization for Migration (IOM). She was most recently posted in Accra as IOM Chief of Mission and Country Representative for Ghana, Benin and Togo.

Before that, Ms. Lopez-Ekra served as Resident Coordinator ad interim in Ghana, having also worked at IOM headquarters in Geneva, where she led the agency’s gender coordination unit. She was previously a project manager in charge of empowerment and income-generating programmes for conflict-affected women in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea and Rwanda.

Ms. Lopez-Ekra holds a master’s degree in law and public administration from the Panthéon-Sorbonne University in Paris, France.