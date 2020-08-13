Secretary-General Appoints Allegra Maria del Pilar Baiocchi of Italy United Nations Resident Coordinator in Costa Rica

On 1 August, UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Allegra Maria del Pilar Baiocchi of Italy as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Costa Rica, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Baiocchi brings more than 20 years of experience in development, humanitarian and peace and security work to the position, acquired at the United Nations and externally. Within the Organization, she most recently served as the Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon. She also held senior positions at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Department of Peacekeeping Operations in Burundi, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Senegal, Sudan and South Sudan, as well as at Headquarters in New York and Geneva.

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Baiocchi worked with non-governmental organizations and in academia.

She holds a master’s degree in political science and development economics from the University of Rome “La Sapienza”.