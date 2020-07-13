United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Alice Shackelford of Italy as the Organization’s Resident Coordinator in Honduras, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Shackelford brings more than 25 years of experience in humanitarian and development work to the position, acquired within the United Nations and externally. For the past four years she was the Resident Coordinator in Costa Rica, an assignment she took after serving as Representative of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) in Pakistan and Malawi, where she established those offices.

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Shackelford held management positions with international non-governmental organizations around the world, including in Asia, the Caribbean and Eastern Europe.

Ms. Shackelford holds a Juris Doctor degree in international law from the University of Padova in Italy.