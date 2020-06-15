On 1 June, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Cristian Munduate of Guatemala as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Panama, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Munduate brings 30 years of experience in development work, including 18 years of service to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), where she most recently served as Representative in Cambodia. She was also the UNICEF Representative for Ecuador, Costa Rica and Honduras, and UNICEF Deputy Representative in Pakistan.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Ms. Munduate was Minister for Social Welfare in Guatemala. She also worked as the Executive Director of a consortia of national and international non-governmental organizations in Guatemala.

Ms. Munduate holds a master’s degree in technology and administration of resources and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.