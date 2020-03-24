United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Guang Cong of China as his new Deputy Special Representative (Political) for South Sudan and Deputy Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS). Mr. Cong succeeds Moustapha Soumaré of Mali to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his distinguished service in South Sudan.

Mr. Cong brings to the position vast experience in international affairs, including service in several United Nations peace operations, coupled with extensive experience in South Sudan and in the region.

Since 2016, he has served as Director of Civil Affairs in UNMISS. Prior to this, he was Chief of Civil Affairs in the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), having previously served in the UNMISS office in Jonglei State, as well as in the Blue Nile State and Abyei offices of the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS).

Mr. Cong also held senior management positions within the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL), from 2012 to 2014, and within the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), from 2002 to 2009.

Prior to joining the United Nations in 2002, Mr. Cong had a distinguished career in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of China.

He is married and has one child.